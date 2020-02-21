Varney: Trump gains momentum at Democrats’ expense

President Trump is on a roll and has been gaining momentum since the end of the impeachment circus and his “unleashed” political strategy has been a huge success, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“For the first time in his presidency, the Gallup poll shows his approval rating is higher than his disapproval rating," Varney noted. "In other words, more people like the job he’s doing than dislike the job he’s doing."

It isn’t difficult to see why this has happened, Varney argued. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s ripping incident made the Democrats look bad, according to Varney. She led the party into impeachment, and they lost.

“Then, there is the economy," Varney said. "It’s clearly booming, and the president never misses an opportunity to rub it in. The Democrats’ response is weak. First, they tell us it’s not working for everyone, and then, they suggest that Barack Obama started the boom. It doesn’t stand up."

The contrast between Trump’s positive vision for American and the Democrats’ negative one is another reason for his momentum, Varney argued. The president is funny, he added. Trump is engaging, relentless, and he pushes America as a great place to be.

“The Democrats are humorless and aggrieved," Varney said. "Everything’s wrong and climate change will kill us all."

America is not the country Democrats paint it as Varney maintained. It, Varney said, is an exciting lively and positive place where everyone wants to live, adding that he does not see people clamoring to leave.

“Tonight the president rallies in Las Vegas," Varney concluded. "They’re lining up already, eager to see the president’s positive message. The momentum is with him."

