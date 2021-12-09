Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Varney: The political sands are shifting

Senate voted to overturn Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses Wednesday

close
FOX Business' Stuart Varney argues 'authoritarians are in retreat' as Biden's vaccine mandates put Democrats in a hard spot. video

Stuart Varney: The political sands are shifting

FOX Business' Stuart Varney argues 'authoritarians are in retreat' as Biden's vaccine mandates put Democrats in a hard spot.

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the "evaporating" support from Democrats in favor of vaccine mandates, arguing "the political sands are shifting."

STUART VARNEY: The authoritarians are in retreat. Vaccine mandates are collapsing. Even among some Democrats, political support, for forcing the jab, is evaporating. 

You could see it coming: everybody knows there's a labor shortage, and everybody knows it’s made worse by Draconian vaccination demands. That’s why two Democrats, Senators Manchin and Tester voted against the president's vax mandate on private companies.

SENATE VOTES TO REPEAL BIDEN FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATE FOR BUSINESSES

The Democrat Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer will not impose mandates because she knows if you force the jab, you lose vital workers. Why on earth are we laying off nurses who worked through the dangerous early days of COVID? Or police officers, firefighters, airline workers! 

The courts are blocking mandates at just about every level. School districts are questioning mask mandates. And parents of young children are not happy that, in some places like New York, their 5-year-olds must get the jab to get into school!

The political sands are shifting. For a long time, Republican states have been open and free. And they're doing very well.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER CALLS BIDEN VACCINE MANDATES 'A PROBLEM': REPORT

The people who live in Democrat states are beginning to realize that their authoritarian governors have led them down the garden path to forced jabs, forced masking of children, or a "do this or you're out" mentality. Get out of here!

The president, however, can't retreat. He laid down the mandates.  

So, on top of the border, crime, public disorder, and inflation, authoritarian vax mandates have emerged as yet another problem of his own making…

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE