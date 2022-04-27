Varney on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: The left just lost a ‘mouthpiece’

In his latest "My Take," FOX Business' Stuart Varney said Democrats are "mad as hell" over losing their "mouthpiece" and control amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover on Wednesday, arguing only the left could object to more free speech and more profit.

STUART VARNEY: The left just lost a ‘mouthpiece.’ They lost Twitter, and they're mad as hell. It’s a wonderful thing.

They are scared because they've lost control. They thought they could make us all conform to their progressive ideas, that we'd buckle under to ‘wokeism.’ They thought they could ban people, demonize them and call them names.

They never thought that Elon Musk would call them out. They couldn't imagine being knocked off their perch. But that's what's happened. There will be more speech, more opinion, more debate. A fine thing for America. A disaster for the left! You can tell how bad it is when Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's top censorship advocate, burst into tears when addressing the staff about Musk's take-over.

So where to from here?

First, Musk can do a lot more with Twitter as a private company. He will find it much easier to open and change the algorithms that the left used to push their point of view. That's very important to democracy, especially right before the November elections. No wonder the Democrats are worried: What will they do if they can't suppress the Hunter Biden story?

Then, after opening up the platform, he could use his dynamism to turn Twitter into a dynamic, more profitable, innovative company. The man's got a track record to die for!

And after that? Go public again! And Musk takes his profit.

Sharp guy... More free speech, and more profit. Only the left could object.