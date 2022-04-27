Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Varney on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: The left just lost a ‘mouthpiece’

Democrats 'mad as hell' for losing control of Twitter, Stuart Varney argues

close
FOX Business' Stuart Varney argues Democrats never thought Elon Musk could call them out in his latest "My Take." video

Stuart Varney: The left just lost a 'mouthpiece'

FOX Business' Stuart Varney argues Democrats never thought Elon Musk could call them out in his latest "My Take."

In his latest "My Take," FOX Business' Stuart Varney said Democrats are "mad as hell" over losing their "mouthpiece" and control amid Elon Musk's Twitter takeover on Wednesday, arguing only the left could object to more free speech and more profit.

STUART VARNEY: The left just lost a ‘mouthpiece.’ They lost Twitter, and they're mad as hell. It’s a wonderful thing.

They are scared because they've lost control. They thought they could make us all conform to their progressive ideas, that we'd buckle under to ‘wokeism.’ They thought they could ban people, demonize them and call them names.

They never thought that Elon Musk would call them out. They couldn't imagine being knocked off their perch. But that's what's happened. There will be more speech, more opinion, more debate. A fine thing for America. A disaster for the left! You can tell how bad it is when Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's top censorship advocate, burst into tears when addressing the staff about Musk's take-over.

WHY SOME TWITTER USERS ARE SEEING A SUDDEN BOOST IN FOLLOWERS

So where to from here?

FOX Business host Stuart Varney gives his "My Take"

FOX Business' Stuart Varney slammed the left being "mad as hell" over losing their "mouthpiece" to Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. (Fox News)

First, Musk can do a lot more with Twitter as a private company. He will find it much easier to open and change the algorithms that the left used to push their point of view. That's very important to democracy, especially right before the November elections. No wonder the Democrats are worried: What will they do if they can't suppress the Hunter Biden story?

Then, after opening up the platform, he could use his dynamism to turn Twitter into a dynamic, more profitable, innovative company. The man's got a track record to die for!

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And after that? Go public again! And Musk takes his profit.

Sharp guy... More free speech, and more profit. Only the left could object.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS