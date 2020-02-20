Varney: Pay attention to policy, your pocketbook when voting

The battle lines were clearly drawn during Wednesday night's Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, but FOX Business' Stuart Varney feels voters might not be talking about the most important aspect of the election.

"I'm not talking about campaign spending; I'm talking about the money your pocket," Varney explained in his latest “My Take.”. "No matter who the Democrats nominate, he or she will propose massive tax increases."

Varney noted whether it's Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., or former vice president Joe Biden, their tax plans are all similar. Varney declared all the Democratic candidates "will take trillions out of the private sector and hand it to the government."

Conversely, President Trump and his administration are working to introduce a middle-class tax cut plan by September, according to National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

"It'll come out sometime in September," Kudlow told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo last week, which Varney feels didn't get enough publicity.

Kudlow said the Trump administration plans to give the middle class a 10 percent tax cut in addition to strengthening and making permanent "some of the other tax cuts."

With all the excitement the day after debates, Varney cautioned voters to "pay attention to the policy fight that really makes a difference to you and your money."

"The Democrats will raise your taxes; the president will cut them," Varney summarized for his viewers.

