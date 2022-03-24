Varney on Democrats' gas stimulus: Vote buying is alive and well

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney blasted Democrats for trying to fuel the Gas Rebate Act to offset surging prices at the pump, arguing "vote buying is alive and well" during his "My Take" Thursday.

STUART VARNEY: Here we go again – another example of Democrats trying to buy votes with your money. Here comes the Gas Rebate Act of 2022!

Three House Democrats, Mike Thompson, Calif., Johnson Larson, Conn., and Lauren Underwood, Ill., want to send everyone a check for $100 for every month when the gas price averages $4 or more. Dependents would get the $100 too!



$400 a month for a family of four? That will buy a few votes.

BIDEN UNLEASHING U.S. FOSSIL FUELS MORE POWERFUL THAN ANY TAXPAYER BAILOUT BILL: FORMER SEN. LOEFFLER

But it will increase demand for gas – that’s what the money is supposed to be spent on! Don’t Democrats want us to use less gas because it’s bad for the climate?

It is the Democrats who are largely responsible for high gas prices, which started going up well before Putin’s war. The climate crowd insisted we cut our oil and gas production. So they create the problem and supposedly fix it with a government handout.

BIDEN’S POLICY ‘MISTAKE’ WILL ‘HIT’ EVERY AMERICAN, ECONOMICS PROFESSOR BRIAN BRENBERG WARNS

They won’t cut the gas tax… oh no… can’t do that… voters might not give Democrats any credit. But sending checks in the main – that gets attention.

The elections are seven months away. The Democrats will say, ‘Look what we gave you!’

Vote buying is alive and well.