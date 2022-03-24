Biden unleashing US fossil fuels more powerful than any taxpayer bailout bill: Former Sen. Loeffler

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., called for the U.S. to become energy independent again on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday, arguing if President Biden "unleashed" domestic fossil fuels, it would be more powerful in mitigating high gas prices than a taxpayer bailout bill.

OIL PRICES CHOPPY IN ROLLERCOASTER WEEK

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER: They're saying one thing, but doing another. He's unleashed the power of the regulatory state against oil companies, against gas and other drillers who want to try to provide cheap, affordable, abundant, clean energy to America like no other country can. America can be trusted with fossil fuels, whereas he's looking over to authoritarian regimes like Iran, Venezuela, and he wants to trust them to provide clean sources of energy.

And I spent nearly two decades in the energy industry, and I spent a year in Congress, and I know exactly where the power lies in terms of transforming this economy, and it's in the private sector.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW