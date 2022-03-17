Varney: Now we know why the Russians are bogged down

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney detailed the courage from Ukrainian citizens fighting off Russian forces in Voznesensk, arguing "now we know why the Russians are bogged down" during his "My Take" Thursday.

STUART VARNEY: Voznesensk is a small town in southern Ukraine. What happened there two weeks ago is very important. Russian troops were routed by a band of local, largely untrained fighters. This is one small example of Putin's big problems.

A battalion of Russian troops arrived in Voznesensk soon after the invasion began. They stole food, threatened civilians and moved tanks next to their houses.

Then the locals fought back with rocket-propelled grenades and javelin missiles. They took out 30 of the invaders' 43 mechanized vehicles. Survivors fled in any vehicle with gas, or took off into the woods where they were killed or captured.

The Russians retreated, leaving an estimated 100 dead.

The local Ukrainian commander captured ill-trained teenage conscripts, and a senior lieutenant in military intelligence – he was caught trying to change into a private's uniform.

This is not propaganda: this story is well-sourced by Yaroslov Trofimov, writing in today's Wall Street Journal.

Now we know why the Russians are bogged down. Badly trained troops. Poor equipment. Poor planning and long supply lines that are open to attack. Very low morale. They are not ten feet tall. They were routed, and the world should know it!

