Meta 'identified and removed' deepfake video of Zelenskyy bowing to Russian demands

Facebook's parent company Meta "identified and removed" a deepfake video claiming to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepting some of Russia's demands.

Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, released a statement on Twitter stating that the video "appeared on a reportedly compromised website," and then began circulating around the internet on Wednesday.

"Earlier today, our teams identified and removed a deepfake video claiming to show President Zelensky issuing a statement he never did. It appeared on a reportedly compromised website and then started showing across the internet," Gleicher said.

Gleicher added that the video violated the company's policy against "misleading manipulated media."

"We've quickly reviewed and removed this video for violating our policy against misleading manipulated media, and notified our peers at other platforms," Gleicher added.

According to Reuters, the deepfake video claimed to show Zelenskyy giving in to Russian demands and urged Ukrainians to lay down their weapons.

A Ukrainian news website, Ukraine 24, said on Facebook that their website was hacked and said that the video was "FAKE! FAKE!"

In a video posted to Twitter, Zelenskyy stated that the video was a "childish provocation."

"We are not going to lay down any weapons until our victory," Zelenskyy said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, stating that "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."