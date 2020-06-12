Varney rips Cuomo over coronavirus response: 'New York City is a mess'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that praise for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the coronavirus pandemic is unwarranted, being that his response made matters worse.

Continue Reading Below

Varney said in March and April, at the beginning of the pandemic, Cuomo was “very popular,” holding press briefings daily and detailing New York’s response.

“He could do no wrong,” he said. “It was even suggested that he be Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick.”

VARNEY: MASS TRANSIT SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL HOLD UP A FULL RETURN TO WORK

On the other hand, Varney said, the media continued to bash and “harshly question” President Trump on his response.

“He could do nothing right,” he said. “Whatever the president did or said was wrong. And he was a nasty guy to boot.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the Wall Street Journal today, Varney pointed out a “piece of fine reporting” that takes a closer look at Cuomo’s performance and its impact on the virus outbreak.

The report, with the headline “How New York's coronavirus response made the pandemic worse,” reveals some of Cuomo’s mistakes including improper patient transfers, poor isolation protocols and insufficient planning for staff and equipment.

“He doesn’t look good now,” Varney said. “And yet, Gov. Cuomo emerged as the shining star of virus response. And he yucked it up with his brother on CNN.”

Varney said what a contrast from the way the media treats Trump. At press briefings, he said, reporters could not “restrain their contempt” for Trump.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“And look where we are now,” he said. “New York City is a mess. And New York has more cases and more deaths than any other state. I will repeat the journal's headline because it says it all: New York's coronavirus response made the pandemic worse.”