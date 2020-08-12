Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Opinion

Varney: What a Kamala Harris presidency would look like

She has the most progressive agenda of any candidate in recent memory

close
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argues presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s vice president pick, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is a radical and will have a big impact on him if elected. video

Varney: Kamala Harris has been selected on her identity

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argues presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s vice president pick, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is a radical and will have a big impact on him if elected.

Kamala Harris will have a big impact on Joe Biden's campaign. It's almost a ticket of co-equals.

Continue Reading Below

After all, she could soon be president. I mean no disrespect, but as the Wall Street Journal puts it today, Joe Biden would be 78 on Inauguration Day and his mental acuity is "declining." To put it bluntly, if Joe wins, Kamala could soon sit in the Oval Office. A vote for Biden is just as much a vote for Harris.

Sen. Harris has been selected entirely on her identity: she is a Black woman. Race and gender put her on the ticket. That's the nature of politics today in the Democratic Party. Identity rules.

Therefore, any criticism will immediately be considered racist and/or sexist. Debate should not be stifled by this. We should be discussing policy openly and freely.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS LONG HISTORY OF PURSUING ECONOMIC LEGISLATION: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

So what would a Harris presidency actually do? She's a radical. She would decriminalize border crossing: sounds like open borders. Medicare for All? Not quite. She would allow some private health insurance. She likes the Green New Deal. Say goodbye to energy independence. She would "study" reparations for slavery. And of course, she would tax the rich and beat up big corporations.

FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Renaissance High School in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

That is the most progressive agenda of any candidate in recent memory.

Sen. Harris is 55, dynamic, energetic -- a huge contrast with Joe Biden. She will be out on the campaign trail. Joe will stay protected She will be out front. Kamala Harris is the one to watch. Like so much in 2020, we've never seen anything like this before.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Aug. 12, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS