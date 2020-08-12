Varney: What a Kamala Harris presidency would look like

Kamala Harris will have a big impact on Joe Biden's campaign. It's almost a ticket of co-equals.

Continue Reading Below

After all, she could soon be president. I mean no disrespect, but as the Wall Street Journal puts it today, Joe Biden would be 78 on Inauguration Day and his mental acuity is "declining." To put it bluntly, if Joe wins, Kamala could soon sit in the Oval Office. A vote for Biden is just as much a vote for Harris.

Sen. Harris has been selected entirely on her identity: she is a Black woman. Race and gender put her on the ticket. That's the nature of politics today in the Democratic Party. Identity rules.

Therefore, any criticism will immediately be considered racist and/or sexist. Debate should not be stifled by this. We should be discussing policy openly and freely.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS LONG HISTORY OF PURSUING ECONOMIC LEGISLATION: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

So what would a Harris presidency actually do? She's a radical. She would decriminalize border crossing: sounds like open borders. Medicare for All? Not quite. She would allow some private health insurance. She likes the Green New Deal. Say goodbye to energy independence. She would "study" reparations for slavery. And of course, she would tax the rich and beat up big corporations.

That is the most progressive agenda of any candidate in recent memory.

Sen. Harris is 55, dynamic, energetic -- a huge contrast with Joe Biden. She will be out on the campaign trail. Joe will stay protected She will be out front. Kamala Harris is the one to watch. Like so much in 2020, we've never seen anything like this before.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on Aug. 12, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS