Varney: It's time for Joe Biden to face real questions

President Trump is set to attend a fireworks display for a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore, the iconic monument that honors George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

But the planned visit drew some ire from the Democratic National Committee, which tweeted that his visit is "glorifying white supremacy."

While the tweet was later taken down, FOX Business' Stuart Varney noted the Democrats' first thought was to "somehow slime the president" during his recent "My Take."

"So we've come to this: Virtually any statue from the past can be attacked, vandalized and torn down, and that includes George Washington," Varney said.

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote in a Sunday op-ed that "Yes, even George Washington" statues must be taken down due to the ongoing debate over existing monuments.

"On the issue of American slavery, I am an absolutist: enslavers were amoral monsters," Blow wrote. "The very idea that one group of people believed that they had the right to own another human being is abhorrent and depraved. The fact that their control was enforced by violence was barbaric."

Blow argued slaveowners "used anti-black dehumanization to justify the holding of slaves and the profiting from slave labor."

The New York Times columnist explained Washington owned more than 100 slaves and noted Washington's support of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 which allowed slave owners to capture runaways in any state and criminalized helping slaves to escape. The Thirteenth Amendment later nullified the law.

Varney worries "trashing the Founding Fathers" a slippery slope.

"When only the far left's opinion on race, culture and history is the only opinion that's allowed, you know the country has a problem," Varney said.

While this debate is raging, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has remained somewhat silent, Varney noted.

"He told Politico that he supports a commission to decide on renaming military bases but that's about it," Varney said. "He hasn't held a press conference in months."

Varney believes Americans aren't happy to see the country's history "canceled and spray painted."

"Don't tell me we are prepared to see a presidential candidate ignore what members of his own party are doing," Varney said.

Varney said Biden is also not weighing in on the defund the police movement and the death of a 16-year-old who was shot in Seattle's CHOP zone.

"So far, silence has been golden," Varney said. "He's gone up in the polls without saying a word. It's time he faced real questions, and then we'll all be able to make an informed decision in November."

