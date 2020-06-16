At fundraiser headlined by Warren, Biden rakes in record $6M

Joe Biden hauled in a record amount during a virtual, big-money fundraiser on Monday that was headlined by Elizabeth Warren, his one-time rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden's campaign said the former vice president and prospective Democratic nominee raked in $6 million from 620 donors during the Monday night fundraiser. It's the biggest amount to date raised by the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising operation organized by the Democratic National Committee and Biden's campaign.

The event was hosted by Warren, as well as software engineer Paul Egerman and National Center for Learning Disabilities board member Shanti Fry.

Next week, on June 23, Biden will hold another virtual fundraiser hosted by former President Barack Obama.

Warren, who branded herself as a progressive fighter with a slew of plans to fix a broken and corrupt system, is ideologically to the left of Biden, but is still on his short-list of potential vice president contenders.

Biden praised the Massachusetts senator during the fundraiser, pointing to her "fearless work" tackling Wall Street and her pro-worker policies, on top of their shared goal to "build a stronger, more resilient middle class." He twice referred to her as a "change maker."

“Sen. Warren I agreed that Wall Street didn't build this country. It's the cause of our time to build a stronger, more resilient middle class and this time bring everyone along, not leave people behind," he said, adding: "We believe in standing up to the abuse of power. And I know I do and I know she does."

During her presidential campaign, Warren championed a wealth tax, stricter anti-trust laws, tougher regulation of Wall Street and Medicare-for-all. She also promised to not court rich donors and frequently accused her competition, including Biden, of "selling access to ... millionaires and billionaires.

But in recent months, she's edged closer in line with Biden's own philosophy, including backing his proposal to expand the Affordable Care Act.

"I think right now people want to see improvements in our health care system, and that means strengthening the Affordable Care Act," she said recently at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. She said she still wants to get to a single-payer system one day.

In March, Biden vowed to pick a female running mate. But after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police office knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, pressure has grown for Biden to put a woman of color on the ticket.

Possible candidates include Sen. Kamala Harris, another opponent of Biden's during the Democratic primary, and Susan Rice, former President Obama's national security adviser.

In May, Biden and the DNC raised close to $81 million, marking their biggest single-month of fundraising in the 2020 cycle. President Trump and the Republican National Committee have not yet reported how much they raised last month; they have until June 20 to file with the Federal Election Committee.