Varney: Inflation will ruin Biden's presidency

Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on Thursday, weighed in on the FOX Business poll that revealed Americans' top economic concern is inflation. The "Varney & Co." host argued that inflation will ruin Biden's presidency.

STUART VARNEY:

Looking at the numbers, there is no doubt America takes a dim view of inflation. And you're not happy with the president's performance either.

Question: What's the biggest issue facing the economy?

Top of the list: Inflation.

Way above "income inequality," which is the left's big issue!

Question: Has inflation caused you financial hardship over the last 6 months?

Yes, said a whopping 67%.

Now bringing the president into the inflation argument.

Question: Is Biden helping or hurting?

This is a real slam on the Biden inflation policy: 47% say it’s hurting.

Worse: 46% believe that Biden’s massive social spending plan would push inflation higher!

We shouldn't be surprised at this. The administration's response to rising prices has been confused and clueless. Meat prices are going up because of manipulation by "meat conglomerates"? Really? And gas prices are up because of price gouging? How many times have we heard that in the last 50 years!

The administration will no doubt reject this poll because it comes from Fox.

Maybe they should look at the Wharton School study. It found that American households will pay $3,500 more this year, because of inflation. That wipes out wage gains for working families.

It’s been 40 years since America was last hit by an inflation surge. It helped ruin Jimmy Carter's presidency.

The way things are going, today's inflation will have the same impact on Joe Biden.