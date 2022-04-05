Varney: Democrats target Big Oil with 'desperate' political theater

FOX Business host Stuart Varney slammed Democrats for "desperate" political theater in his latest "My Take" Tuesday, arguing President Biden's energy policies caused sky-high gas prices, and now, environmentalists are trying to escape blame by sticking it to oil executives on the congressional stage.

STUART VARNEY: Political theater returns to Capitol Hill today.

Oil company executives have been hauled before Congress to answer for the ‘crime’ of producing fossil fuel.

The intention is clear: Stick it to Big Oil, and blame them for high gas prices.

It’s playing to the base, playing to the climate crowd which truly hates the oil business. Every time you pay more at the pump, the Democrats scream: ‘Price gouging, profiteering – you're killing the planet.’ You'll see it today.

U.S. STOCKS SLIP, OIL PRICES MOVE SLIGHTLY HIGHER

But the price of gas is not set by conspiracy. It’s set by supply and demand, and it is obvious that the supply of oil was deliberately cut by this administration. That’s why the price was rising well before Putin's war.

And the administration did this because that’s what the climate crowd wanted.

Now that we have $4 gas and voters don't like it, the environmentalists are trying to escape the blame. It’s not their fault. Oh, no! It’s Big Oil.

So today, they'll show their hostility with carefully crafted TV moments of outrage.

Desperate political theater.