Stuart Varney on Jan 6 hearings: Democrats 'hoping' it's like Watergate

During his latest "My Take," on Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the public Jan. 6th hearings taking place Thursday evening, arguing the Democrats are "hoping" the hearings "will be just like Watergate" to fuel voters in the November elections.

STUART VARNEY: The Democrats are hoping, praying, that tonight's January 6th hearings will be just like the Watergate hearings 50 years ago.

They want to break through the wall of negative headlines about all these crises; they want to break through with an issue that they think helps them in November.

It’s desperation.

JAN. 6 HEARINGS GET UNDERWAY THURSDAY EVENING

Political theater will not change the public's dismal view of this administration.

It’s not even good theater: witnesses plodding through the arcane details of who said what to who, that's not likely to drag many people away from their streaming favorites.

It’s not likely to change minds, much less votes.

January 6th. Gets a lot of attention in the liberal media, but it’s not a hot topic around most dinner tables.

Inflation! The price of gas. Your grocery bill. Crime. Failing public schools.

That’s what people are talking about, because that’s what's hurting them. Not some riot 18 months ago.

IS THE US ECONOMY ON THE BRINK OF RECESSION? FED GDP TRACKER SAYS YES

I have a prediction: tomorrow morning, the media will be all over the "horror" revealed in the hearings.

It will be an orgy of contempt for Republicans in general and Donald Trump in particular.

Another prediction: they'll completely ignore the inflation report that comes out first thing tomorrow morning.

Inflation is "the" big concern, not January 6th.