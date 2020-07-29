Varney: Biden VP pick would be most powerful in generations

Never has the choice of a vice president been so important. Joe Biden will make his choice within a few days.

I don't know who he will pick, but I do know that whomsoever he chooses will exercise real power, far more than any vice president in generations.

Biden is 77. If elected, he would be 78 when he walks into the Oval Office. He is forgetful and occasionally seems confused, unfocused, not sharp. Of course his vice president will exercise real power. Stated politely: she may be president sooner, rather than later!

Mr. Biden has already been pulled to the left by Bernie Sanders. He and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have pushed him into supporting the "framework" of the extreme Green New Deal. If he chooses Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his running mate, he goes even further left.

If he chooses Sen. Kamala Harris, or any other Black woman he'll be wading right into identity politics.

So who is really running this campaign? It seems like Joe Biden is constantly reacting to and appeasing his badly split party. Maybe he has to go with Sen. Warren, to keep the socialist wing on board. Maybe he goes with Sen. Harris to secure a big turnout of African Americans.

It's not totally his campaign. It's not entirely centered on him. He's at the top of the ticket, but like never before, he's got to share the limelight, share the attention and, if elected, share the power.

This is truly an election like no other.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on July 29, 2020.