Varney: Is Biden up for the job?

During Stuart Varney's "My Take" Friday, the FOX Business host questioned whether President Biden is fit to run for a second term in 2024 after a cue card with directions for him to follow during a meeting was revealed.

STUART VARNEY: The president attended a wind industry summit yesterday. He had a cue card with him. It was remarkably precise. His handlers had outlined his every move.

"You enter the room and say hello."

"You take your seat."

"You ask the president of the AFL-CIO a question."

"You thank participants."

"You depart."

I don't want to make a mountain out of a molehill, but, you have to worry when the president of the United States can't get through a brief meeting without detailed instructions. His handlers protect him from himself!

This is bound to raise the question again: is Joe Biden up to the job? An article in The Atlantic came right out with it: The president is too old. Countless gaffes and policy stumbles suggest he can't focus. And when his handlers walk back his comments, you have to ask who really is exercising presidential power.

The president insists he will run again in 2024. That cheat sheet is just one more reason for the Democrats to reconsider their support for a second term.