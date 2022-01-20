Varney: Biden tried to put a bold face on a year of failure

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued Biden attempted to put on a "bold face" for his long list of failures during his first year in office, from inflation to his Build Back Better agenda.



STUART VARNEY: I’m going to sum up the president's news conference like this:

I'm making 'enormous progress,' I'm not going to change course. The Republicans block everything.

I'd call that combative defiance in the face of grim reality.

What is this ‘enormous progress?' Those were his words.

Inflation: 1.6% when he took office – 7% now. I see no progress.

The border: 200,000 a month coming across, way up – no progress there.

COVID: The president said 'I think we've done remarkably well!'

What? We're firing the unvaxxed because they won't get a jab that doesn't work and we might get testing kits, just as the omicron surge passes.

On every issue, he tried to put a bold face on a year of failure.

So where does he want to take the country in his second year? What's next?

More of the same.

He's not pivoting. No change of course.

He's still pushing Build Back Better. He's still trying to cripple energy companies, and when he blamed Republicans for blocking everything, he lost touch with reality.

It was Democrats who killed voting reform. It was Democrats who rejected Build Back Better. It’s the division in his own party that helped mess up his first year!

However, there's one thing he can claim as a win: he lasted two hours without looking frail or losing focus, and that’s a good thing when Kamala Harris is waiting in the wings.