Varney: AOC’s dismissal of ‘rampant’ retail crime is ‘dragging’ the Democratic Party down

Organized retail crime sprees wreaks havoc on major US cities ahead of holidays

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argues AOC’s policies are disturbing public order as lawmaker dismisses retail crime sprees. video

Stuart Varney: AOC’s dismissal of retail crime is ‘dragging’ the Democrats down

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argues AOC’s policies are disturbing public order as lawmaker dismisses retail crime sprees.

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her dismissal of "rampant" organized retail crime sprees plaguing U.S. cities, arguing her refusal to acknowledge the crime is "dragging the Democrat Party down."

STUART VARNEY: When you see rampant crime in the street and looters destroying businesses, you know there's a breakdown in public order.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't see it that way.  She says "A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out.... I believe it’s a Walgreens in California cited it, but the data didn't back it up".

GOP, BUSINESSES SLAM AOC FOR DOUBTING EXISTENCE OF SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES: 'TONE-DEAF AND OFFENSIVE'

The Retail Industry Leaders Association says, "Respectfully, the congresswoman has no idea what she is talking about."

So true.

This is a classic example of the far-left dragging the Democrat Party down. There's crime in the street because of the far-left's intense opposition to the police. Stores are being looted because the far-left supports policies that let criminals go free. 

There's no escaping this. It is AOC's policies that are disturbing public order.

SAN FRANCISCO GUARD, A FORMER COP, SHOT AND KILLED PROTECTING NEWS CREW COVERING A SMASH-AND-GRAB

Just wait till the massive spending she supports gives us a recession. Or her Green New Deal jacks up energy prices. Or inflation wipes out the earnings of the poor people she claims to represent.

My point is: AOC is no longer an asset to her party. Dismissing the breakdown of public order will not go down well with the public!

