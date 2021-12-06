Varney: AOC’s dismissal of ‘rampant’ retail crime is ‘dragging’ the Democratic Party down

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney ripped Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her dismissal of "rampant" organized retail crime sprees plaguing U.S. cities, arguing her refusal to acknowledge the crime is "dragging the Democrat Party down."

STUART VARNEY: When you see rampant crime in the street and looters destroying businesses, you know there's a breakdown in public order.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't see it that way. She says "A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out.... I believe it’s a Walgreens in California cited it, but the data didn't back it up".

GOP, BUSINESSES SLAM AOC FOR DOUBTING EXISTENCE OF SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES: 'TONE-DEAF AND OFFENSIVE'

The Retail Industry Leaders Association says, "Respectfully, the congresswoman has no idea what she is talking about."

So true.

This is a classic example of the far-left dragging the Democrat Party down. There's crime in the street because of the far-left's intense opposition to the police. Stores are being looted because the far-left supports policies that let criminals go free.

There's no escaping this. It is AOC's policies that are disturbing public order.

SAN FRANCISCO GUARD, A FORMER COP, SHOT AND KILLED PROTECTING NEWS CREW COVERING A SMASH-AND-GRAB

Just wait till the massive spending she supports gives us a recession. Or her Green New Deal jacks up energy prices. Or inflation wipes out the earnings of the poor people she claims to represent.

My point is: AOC is no longer an asset to her party. Dismissing the breakdown of public order will not go down well with the public!