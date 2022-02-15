Varney: AOC is the face of socialism’s new blood

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses one of Congress' youngest and most vocal lawmakers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, R-N.Y., arguing that she is a "gifted politician" whether Democrats like it or not.

STUART VARNEY: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made some startling headlines recently. She says Texas turning blue, as in Democrat, is ‘inevitable.’

And now she's saying that young men are stealing baby formula in the shoplifting surge because the child tax credit is no longer being paid.

That flies in the face of reality. OK. But she's out there grabbing a lot of attention. What is her strategy?

Two things: First, she's trying to keep socialism alive. Trying to re-assert the left's dominant position in the Democrat Party.

They've taken a beating recently.

Most of what they want is not likely to pass in Congress. She's trying to put tax hikes, income redistribution and the ‘Green New Deal,' back on the map.

Secondly, she wants to establish herself as the new young blood the party clearly needs.

After all, President Biden is 79. Speaker Pelosi is 81, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is 82.

AOC is 32 and 'The Squad' of which she appears to be the unofficial leader, has Ilhan Omar 39, Ayanna Pressley 48, Rashida Tlaib 45, Jamaal Bowman 45.

This is the left. A generation younger than the current leadership.

Remember please, these young leftists come from very safe seats.

It’s hard to see any of them losing their seats this November.

They want to be running the show when ‘moderates’ go down to defeat, as some very likely will.

AOC is a gifted politician. Whether the democrats like it or not, she is the face of socialism's new blood.