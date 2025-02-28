US-Ukraine deal specifics: shared revenue from minerals and energy projects

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to formalize an agreement on Friday that would see the countries share the proceeds from the development of minerals and energy projects, according to a copy of the document reviewed by FOX Business.

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence exclusively obtained a copy of the document that will be formally signed during Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The deal is structured to give the U.S. a vested interest in Ukraine by creating the opportunity for a return on U.S. taxpayer's investment through the sharing of the proceeds from developing rare earth minerals, as well as energy resources like oil and natural gas and infrastructure projects such as data centers.

It would immediately establish a fund that will help facilitate investment in Ukraine from which the U.S. and Ukraine will share the top line revenues, rather than the bottom line, to prevent contractors from padding their expenditures to eat into what would be left over for the two countries.

President Trump believes that the deal shows the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's security and serves as a signal to Russia that the U.S. doesn't plan to leave the region. It

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.