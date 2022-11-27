Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Iran

U.S. sanctions Iranian officials involved in crackdown on protesters

The U.S. announced sanctions against officials in charge of Iran's brutal repression of protests against the killing of Mahsa Amini in Kurdish regions.

close
Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland discusses if anti-regime protests in Iran will lead to permanent change on 'Varney & Co.' video

KT McFarland: Biden should not 'prop up' Iranian regime

Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland discusses if anti-regime protests in Iran will lead to permanent change on 'Varney & Co.'

The Treasury Department announced new sanctions for human rights violations against a trio of Iranian officials involved in the regime's crackdown on protesters in predominantly Kurdish regions of the country.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Wednesday designated three Iranian security officials for sanctions that will freeze any U.S.-based assets of the individuals, block transactions involving the individuals or entities they own, and potentially sanction other individuals or foreign financial firms that facilitate transactions for them.

IRAN PROTESTS: UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL VOTES TO INVESTIGATE REGIME'S VIOLENT RESPONSE

Widespread protests have racked Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, in police custody in September. She had been arrested by Iran's morality police, known as the Guidance Patrol, for not wearing a hijab in compliance with the Islamic Republic's dress code. Amini died after she was reportedly beaten severely by police, which Iranian authorities have denied.

Iran's regime has sought to suppress the protests and has undertaken a particularly brutal crackdown in Kurdish regions of the country.

Protests in Rome

People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini.  (Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

IRANIAN REGIME CONTINUES ITS CRACK DOWN ON PROTESTERS

"The Iranian regime is reportedly targeting and gunning down its own children, who have taken to the street to demand a better future," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement announcing the sanctions. "The abuses being committed in Iran against protesters, including most recently in Mahabad, must stop."

Mahsa Amini

People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini on September 24, 2022 in Rome, Italy.  (Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last weekend, Iran deployed troops to Mahabad, a small Kurdish-majority city in western Iran, in a bid to regain control of the town after protesters took it over. 

IRANIAN REGIME TARGETS KURDISH CITY IN CRACKDOWN ON PROTESTS

Videos posted to social media showed the city's streets packed with military vehicles as gunfire could be heard throughout the city. In one incident, people gathered for what was said to be a speech from the governor, but Iranian forces opened fire on the crowd, resulting in an unknown number of casualties.

Iran women

Protesters hold placards during a rally against Iranian regime outside the House of Representatives in The Hague on September 23, 2022, following the death of an Iranian woman after her arrest by the country's morality police in Tehran. - Mahsa Amini (Photo by LEX VAN LIESHOUT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Mohammad Taghi Osanloo, the commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces in a region that includes Mahabad, is one of the officials sanctioned by the Treasury Department. 

The other two newly-sanctioned Iranian officials are Hassan Asgari, the governor of the city of Sanandaj, and Alireza Moradi, the commander of law enforcement in the city. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

After a 16-year-old protester was reportedly killed by government forces, Asgari and other officials stated she died of a drug overdose, alleging that it may have been a suicide. 

Iranian officials commonly provide false causes of death for protesters to evade accountability for human rights abuses, the Treasury Department explained.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.