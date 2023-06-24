Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

White House

US organizes nuclear weapons meeting with China, Russia, France, UK

The experts discussed nuclear doctrines and policy, as well as strategic risk reduction

close
Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss the U.S. and India’s growing relationship and Hunter Biden’s plea deal. video

Biden ignoring China’s military activities in Cuba is ‘projecting weakness’: Rep. Andy Barr

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss the U.S. and India’s growing relationship and Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

The State Department said Friday that the U.S. had organized a meeting of "working-level experts" from China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland earlier this month to discuss nuclear weapons issues. 

The agency said in a statement that America was the chair of the dialogue among the five nuclear weapons states, which is an ongoing exchange in the context of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. 

Signed in 1968, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was an agreement by several of the major nuclear and non-nuclear powers that pledged cooperation in stemming the spread of nuclear technology.

The meeting took place from June 13-14 in Cairo, Egypt. 

RUSSIA CHARGES ONLINE MOVIE PORTAL WITH DISTRIBUTING 'LGBT PROPAGANDA' TO MINORS

An aerial view of Cairo, Egypt

An aerial view of the Nile is seen during World Water Day in Cairo, Egypt, on March 22, 2023.  (Mohamed El-Shahed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The experts from respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense discussed strategic risk reduction, as well as nuclear doctrines and policy," the department said. 

The U.S. delegation included members of the Departments of State and Defense and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

The State Department said the delegation had "welcomed the professional approach of the delegations and the inclusion of defense officials in the thematic discussions."

The State Department complex

The exterior of the State Department complex is seen on March 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As a part of its chairmanship, the U.S. will continue to facilitate such discussion among nuclear experts from these five countries on these important topics.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House press briefing that the talks were part of "a routine, continuing dialogue."

"This one was in Cairo earlier this month. We chaired it.  It was a good opportunity. The State Department put a statement out; I’d certainly encourage you to talk to them.  But, you know, it was a good opportunity for dialogue about nuclear safety protocols and procedures.  It’s done at a working level," he said. 

National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby

John Kirby speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room in the White House on June 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A spokesperson for the State Department told the news agency that experts had also met in Dubai in February as part of the dialogue.

"We found both multilateral conversations to be professional and useful," the spokesperson said in an email that did not address the question of whether any bilateral talks took place.

Reuters contributed to this report. 