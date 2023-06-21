Russia charges online movie portal with distributing 'LGBT propaganda' to minors

The Russian government filed charges this week against an online movie portal owned by one of the country's largest tech giants, accusing them of distributing "LGBT propaganda."

The Russian government is pursuing the case against Kinopoisk, a film database owned by tech company Yandex, according to a report from the Moscow Times.

Zamoskvoretsky District Court registered the case against Kinopoisk and listed state-operated media watchdog Roskomnadzor as the plaintiff.

OIL PRICES COULD SOAR HIGHER AS RUSSIA, OTHERS SHRUG OFF CRITICISM FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Available documents have not outlined the specific content deemed unsuitable for distribution, Moscow Times reported.

Kinopoisk reportedly faces a maximum fine of 4 million rubles, approximately $47,500, or a three-month pause on operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded the scope of the country's standing laws against "LGBT propaganda" in 2022.

MORE US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA COMING SOON

The far-reaching restriction prohibits the creation or sharing of content depicting nontraditional sexual relations, gender reassignment and pedophilia in a positive light, according to state-run media.

The law extended to social media platforms, as well as mass media like films and advertisement.

The law also has a provision pertaining to minors and empowers to country's media watchdog to implement systems preventing minors from viewing such content.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Putin has long waged a political war against LGBT activists in Russia, and his allies have in the past cited the movement's success in the U.S. as an excuse for expansive actions.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, who authored the bill, cited trends in the U.S. and Europe as a reason to pass it in November.

"He cited data from opinion polls, according to which 16% of Europeans aged 14 to 29 identify themselves as LGBT," the Duma reported at the time. "And in the U.S. state of Maryland, the number of students who have not decided on their gender due to the promotion of non-traditional relationships has grown almost six times in two years and today makes up 45% of all students in the state."

FOX Business' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.