US military intervention in Venezuela should be our last resort: Maj. Gen. Robert Scales

As the circumstances grows direr in Venezuela, the United States continues to weigh military intervention in the Latin American country.

Food and water supplies dwindle and medicine is becoming scarce. To make matters worse, the country has been hit with massive blackouts that have now spanned for nearly a week, the longest on record.

Despite the devastation and crisis in the South American country, Retired Major General Bob Scales told "Trish Regan Primetime" that the U.S. must do everything necessary to avoid military conflict in the region.

“I hope it doesn't come to this,” Scales said on Tuesday. “It's all about timing, relying on a military solution is the last resort.”

Scales points out that current biggest threat to Venezuela is the country potentially heading towards civil war.

"God forbid the collectivos and their thugs and this goofy administration should hang on long enough to pit Venezuelan against Venezuelan. That's the ultimate tragedy."

The power blackout is in its sixth day causing widespread looting as hospitals struggle to keep equipment running and footage shows Venezuelans collecting water for their families from a local sewage canal.

Embattled President Nicolás Maduro is blaming the U.S. for the blackout and now, the State Department, is ordering their diplomatic staff to exit the country after a 72- hour deadline was given to them by the Venezuelan government on Tuesday.

“That is very significant,” Scales said. “There is no more American present in Caracas. Maduro might think that that's a smart idea but the Venezuelan people understand what's going on and I think his time is numbered.”