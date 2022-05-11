Rep. Carter calls inflation problem a result of Biden administration's policies: 'Elections have consequences'

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., weighed in on U.S. inflation, arguing the 40-year record-high percentage rate is a result of the Biden administration's policies after seeing a monthly increase since the president took office.

INFLATION SOARS 8.3% IN APRIL, HOVERING NEAR 40-YEAR HIGH

REP. BUDDY CARTER: Maybe it does come down just a little bit, as you indicate. But no, it's not going to come back down to earth. Let's face it, this is a result of policies. It's a result- the inflation. Joe Biden can try to deflect blame all he wants. He can blame the pandemic. He can blame big oil. He can blame whatever he wants to blame. But the truth is, is that when he took office, inflation was at 1.7%. It has gone up every month since he's been in office to a 40-year record high of 8.5%. Listen, elections have consequences and policies have consequences. And we are suffering the consequences now of the Biden administration.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: