US has more energy than any other country in the world, former energy secretary says

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" former Texas Governor and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry slammed the Biden administration over its energy policies, saying that the U.S. has more energy than any other country in the world, and we should be using it.

TEXAS DRILLER PRODUCES US OIL INDUSTRY 'MIRACLE'

RICK PERRY: Well, you obviously had a guest on that's right smack dab in the middle of one of the most important ones, and that's Alaska, and the state of Texas is the other. When you go to the Permian Basin in West Texas, I mean, there are decades, if not a century worth of energy, just in those two areas. We have more energy than any other country in the world, more than Russia, more than the Soviet Union. And we should be using it because if anyone thinks this energy is not going to be used around the world, they're wrong. And again, I go back to these that would run America to the ditch on the issue of climate and shutting down the fossil fuel industry be damned what it does to you economically or otherwise. I think they're going to be held accountable at some point in time.

