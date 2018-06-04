US government benefits when Americans make more money, says Mick Mulvaney

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said on Monday Congress must look to Americans to put a dent in the federal budget deficit.

“When people make more money, the government takes in more money in taxes,” Mulvaney told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria.”

Mulvaney said some benefits of the Trump administration’s policies are beginning to pay off, as the Treasury Department recorded the largest-ever monthly surplus in April after a massive swell of individual income tax receipts.

While this was a positive sign, Mulvaney said the government must continue to focus on growing the economy.

“In a healthy American economy where people are making more, the government takes in more revenue, and that shrinks our deficits,” he added.

In March, President Trump begrudgingly signed a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill into law. The U.S. is now facing $1 trillion budget deficits every year, despite the OMB’s healthy economic growth projections.

The national debt has exceeded $21 trillion and is expected to climb to more than $33 trillion in 2028, according to the OMB.