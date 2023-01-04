Expand / Collapse search
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors

President Biden originally issued COVID-19 mandate proclamation for international travelers who are not citizens in October 2021

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat weighs in on testing requirements of COVID-19 for travelers coming from China and whether restrictions need to be reinstated on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat on COVID mandates and lockdowns: 'Clearly did not work'

The U.S. government has quietly issued an extension to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued the extension of vaccine mandates that will last until April 10, 2023.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SEC CLAIMS FTX FOUNDER, MAJOR DONOR BANKMAN-FRIED VISITED TO DISCUSS ‘PANDEMIC PREVENTION’

President Biden issued the original proclamation mandating COVID-19 vaccination in Oct. 25, 2021. The mandate was intended to replace prior policies restricting travelers based on their country of origin.

Airport COVID-19 testing

Claire Altieri, senior associate of Concentric by Ginkgo, sets up a testing site for COVID-19 variants at Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B) at the Los Angeles airport on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Together with the Presidential Proclamation and the CDC Order, these policies are intended to limit the risk that COVID-19, including variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, is introduced, transmitted, and spread into and throughout the United States, potentially overwhelming United States healthcare and public health resources, endangering the health and safety of the American people, and threatening the security of our civil aviation system," the TSA wrote.

US EXTENDS COVID PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY WEEKS AFTER BIDEN DECLARED PANDEMIC 'OVER'

In October, the U.S. government extended the public health emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, weeks after President Biden's controversial remarks declaring the pandemic was "over."

Orlando International Airport holiday travelers

Travelers make their way through Orlando International Airport during the busy Christmas holiday season on Dec. 28, 2022, in Florida. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The move extends the order through Jan. 11, 2023, as health officials warn once more of a winter surge. 

President Biden had said during a television interview ahead of the midterm elections that the COVID-19 pandemic "is over."

