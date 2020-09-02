Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Economic Indicators

US deficit could hit $3.3T in 2020, amplified by coronavirus relief spending: CBO

The latest projection is for the largest deficit recorded since 1945

close
Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum, Former Dallas Fed Adviser Danielle DiMartino Booth, Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald and Vision 4 Fund Distributors Vice President Heather Zumarraga discuss if the Federal Reserve and Treasury will need to give more money to help small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. video

Should we worry about the federal deficit increasing?

Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum, Former Dallas Fed Adviser Danielle DiMartino Booth, Fitz-Gerald Group Chief Investment Strategist Keith Fitz-Gerald and Vision 4 Fund Distributors Vice President Heather Zumarraga discuss if the Federal Reserve and Treasury will need to give more money to help small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in an updated report released on Wednesday that the federal budget deficit could hit $3.3 trillion this year, which would triple the deficit recorded last year.

Continue Reading Below

The forecast represents 16% of gross domestic product – which would be the largest deficit recorded since 1945.

As a result, federal debt held by the public this year could increase to 98% of GDP.

TRUMP WANTS RELIEF MONEY FOR JOBS, KIDS; DEMOCRATS DON’T WANT TO NEGOTIATE: MNUCHIN

The $2.2 trillion increase over March estimates was largely attributed to legislation passed in response to the pandemic.

The CBO’s updated deficit projections exceed its 50-year average of 3% in each year through 2030. At that time, debt could equal 109% of GDP.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, the White House is clashing with Democratic leadership over the cost of a potential additional stimulus package. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said last week that the president was prepared to sign a $1.3 trillion bill, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she wanted something closer to $2.2 trillion.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson from Speaker Pelosi’s office said Democrats were willing to come down on their spending request – but indicated that they needed compromise on behalf of Republicans in order to do so.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS