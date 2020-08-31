Trump wants relief money for jobs, kids; Democrats don’t want to negotiate: Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that President Trump is ready to provide relief money for jobs and children, but Democratic leadership is unwilling to negotiate.

Mnuchin told FOX Business that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “just don’t want to negotiate in good faith” and despite agreement on “many, many issues” they won’t budge on their top line spending figure.

“The president wants us to help with more money for kids and jobs,” Mnuchin told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Monday. “We’re going to keep trying because it’s too important for the American people.”

As previously reported by FOX Business, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday that Trump was prepared to sign a $1.3 trillion bill, which marked a compromise from the initial $1 trillion figure floated by the administration. Some Republicans had even sought a lower price tag.

Democrats, however, maintain that they want a bill in the $2.2 trillion range.

Both Mnuchin and Meadows said that Pelosi did not provide details as to what would be included in that bill.

Mnuchin added that the government could “always come back and do more” if the initial $1 trillion-plus is not sufficient.

Discussions about a potential relief package broke down earlier this month. Two of the big sticking points at the time were state and local funding, as well as unemployment.

Meadows said Democrats refused to budge on requesting $915 billion for state and local governments.

While Republicans and Democrats are split on how to continue to provide support for unemployed Americans, both sides have agreed it is a priority.

