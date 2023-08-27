US consumers embrace Trump’s mugshot on both sides of the aisle

U.S. consumers have embraced former President Donald Trump's mugshot to the tune of millions of dollars in spending on T-shirts and other paraphernalia.

Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Thursday, resulting in a now-famous mugshot being sold on partisan swag both celebrating and condemning the incident.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., advertised "Free Trump" merchandise on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly after Trump's arrest.

"Free Trump Merch! To be clear all profits from this on my Web Store are going to be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us. Unlike many, I won’t try to profit from this but will do what I can to help," Trump Jr. wrote.

Trump's campaign would go on to raise $7.1 million between the release of his mugshot on Thursday and Saturday afternoon. Trump’s team said they raked in $4.18 million on Friday, which was the highest grossing day of the entire campaign .

Once Trump was taken into custody, the campaign started selling shirts, posters, bumper stickers and beverage coolers, all with Trump’s mugshot.

The items also include the tagline, "NEVER SURRENDER!"

Ranging from $12 to $34, the items available include a bumper sticker, a coffee mug, koozies in black and white, and short-sleeve and long-sleeve shirts in black and white.

All eight items feature Trump's mugshot, the "NEVER SURRENDER!" tagline and the Trump 2024 Make America Great Again logo.

On the other side of the aisle, the anti-Trump Lincoln Project is selling $55 sets of six shot glasses featuring the mugshot and the letters "FAFO" beneath, which stands for "f--k around and find out." Etsy, the crafts website, has dozens of mocking products, including a Taylor Swift concert t-shirt parody.

Fox Business' Elizabeth Pritchett and Reuters contributed to this report.