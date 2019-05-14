US border 'absolutely' a sovereignty crisis, Gen. Keane says

Retired four-star Gen. Jack Keane said the U.S. government must take measures to solve the U.S.-Mexico border crisis.

“There is no country in the world that can possibly have a situation [like] what we are having and not call it a sovereignty issue and a crisis — it absolutely is,” Gen. Keane told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday in response to the mayor of El Paso, Texas, telling her that children from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are being rented to cross the border.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a top immigration official were apparently ousted for pushing back on the Trump administration's plan to arrest thousands of migrants, Fox News reported on Monday. This comes as Texas border agents said 5,500 migrants are illegally entering the U.S. every day. Federal investigators are making dozens of arrests over alleged immigration scams that include fake marriages and families.

Bartiromo also witnessed it first-hand at the end of April while interviewing Border Patrol agents after being interrupted by illegal migrants crossing the border.

WATCH: MARIA BARTIROMO GETS UPCLOSE LOOK AT US-MEXICO BORDER CRISIS WITH CUSTOMS AND BORDER PATROL

In Gen. Keane’s opinion the best way to solve the disaster is through bipartisan legislation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Bartiromo during an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures” that he plans to offer a bill on Wednesday that he believes will address these loopholes.