Obama border patrol chief: Immigration crisis is of historic proportions

Mark Morgan, a career FBI official who served as Border Patrol chief for the Obama administration, told FOX Business on Monday that the U.S.-Mexico border crisis is extraordinary.

“Make no mistake… this isn’t just a crisis, this is a crisis like we’ve never experienced in the history of this country since we started tracking numbers,” he said during an interview with Maria Bartiromo, referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements (ICE) inability to get Democrats’ attention in terms of doing something about loopholes in the immigration law.

Border agents, earlier this year, arrested more than 66,000 migrants attempting to enter the country illegally, marking the highest numbers of arrests at the border in a decade. In his opinion this is “driving the crisis” and “driving our resources being overwhelmed.”

However, unlike the past, when it was largely male adults illegally entering the country, now there are “false talking points” that “65 to 70 percent” are families. Morgan said that the border patrol was “positively able to identify that they actually were not families.”

“So the message is very clear... from the cartels, to the people in the Northern Triangle countries,” he said. “Grab a kid, come here illegally, say the magic words you're going to be allowed into this country and basically be allowed to stay here for eternity.”