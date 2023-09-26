Unforgettable moments from past presidential and vice presidential debates

For decades, presidential and vice presidential nominees have stood on stages across the country for debates ahead of a presidential election.

Debates are an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves to the American people, share their ideologies and express their thoughts on important topical issues to voters.

Some historic debate moments will stand the test of time including the following.

1. Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy in 1960

The debate between Republican candidate Richard Nixon, the incumbent vice president under Dwight Eisenhower, and Democrat John F. Kennedy was the first televised presidential debate in history.

Nixon suffered from an infection in his knee weeks prior to the debate. On stage under the bright lights, Nixon experienced excessive sweating, while JFK appeared calm.

American's today still speculate wonder whether Nixon's body language lost him the election.

2. Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in 1980

In 1980, Ronald Reagan financed the New Hampshire primary Republican debate with his own money. Reagan and George H.W. Bush stood center stage for the showdown.

At the beginning of the debate, the moderator and executive editor of The Telegraph of Nashua, Jon Breen, asked for Reagan's microphone to be turned off, which prompted Reagan to loudly state "I am paying for this microphone, Mr. Green!"

3. Ronald Reagan and Walter Mondale in 1984

When Reagan was running for a second term, there were concerns over his age. During a debate between Reagan and Democratic opponent Walter Mondale, he made light of the situation.

"I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience," Reagan said, earning him cheers and laughter from the crowd and Mondale.

4. Dan Quayle and Lloyd Bentsen in 1988

In a 1988 debate, former Vice President Dan Quayle declared his experience was comparable to that of Jack Kennedy’s. Democrat Lloyd Bentsen responded to the Republican, "Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy."

The Bush-Quayle ticket won the presidency and the latter served as VP to Bush Sr. from 1989 to 1993.

5. George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ross Perot in 1992

During a 1992 debate between Bill Clinton, Ross Perot and George H.W. Bush, Bush was caught taking a glance down at his wristwatch as an audience member asked a question regarding national debt.

6. James Stockdale, Dan Quayle and Al Gore in 1992

James Stockdale, a Vietnam War hero, played into the idea that he was not a politician in a 1992 vice presidential debate opposite Dan Quayle and Al Gore.

Stockdale was running as the vice president to independent Ross Perot, who polled well enough to participate in the debate.

"Who am I? Why am I here?," Stockdale asked the audience with a grin during his opening remarks. This earned him laughs and cheers from the crowd.

7. Dick Cheney and John Edwards in 2004

During a vice presidential debate in 2004, Dick Cheney went after John Edwards' questionable record in the Senate. Cheney stated that the two had not met until the day of the debate, though they were both part of the Senate.

"Now, in my capacity as vice president, I am the president of the Senate, the presiding officer. I'm up in the Senate most Tuesdays when they're in session," Cheney said. "The first time I ever met you was when you walked on this stage tonight."

Following the debate, however, this claim was debunked.

8. Sarah Palin and Joe Biden in 2008

In a showdown between Sarah Palin and Joe Biden in 2008, Palin asked if she could speak to her competitor on a first name basis.

"Nice to meet you," Palin said, shaking Biden’s hand. "Hey, can I call you Joe?"

Aides for Palin later revealed that her reason for was because in debate prep, she continuously called him "O'Biden."

9. Mitt Romney and Barack Obama in 2012

While discussing foreign policy issues in a 2012 presidential debate, Republican contender Mitt Romney made a claim that the U.S. Navy was the smallest it had been since 1917.

"You mentioned the Navy, for example, and that we have fewer ships than we did in 1916. Well, Governor, we also have fewer horses and bayonets, because the nature of our military's changed," Obama quipped back.

"We have these things called aircraft carriers, where planes land on them. We have these ships that go underwater, nuclear submarines," Obama continued.

10. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016

During a 2016 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the topic of Russian President Vladimir Putin came up. Trump expressed Putin had no respect for Clinton.

Clinton fired back to Trump's claims with, "Well, that's because he would rather have a puppet as President of the United States."

This prompted back and forth remarks from both candidates.

"No puppet, no puppet," Trump said.

"And it's pretty clear—" Clinton continued.

"You're the puppet," Trump added.

"It's pretty clear you won't admit-" Clinton said.

"No, you're the puppet," Trump concluded.