Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist Oksana Baiul-Farina leads rescue initiative amid Russia invasion

The first Ukrainian woman to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics is leading the charge to rescue threatened athletes and civilians amid the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian figure skater Oksana Baiul-Farina told "Varney & Co." Friday that the Russia-Ukraine crisis has been "very difficult" on athletes and that she’s doing everything she can to help her country.

"[Ukrainians are] asking me for help. We are trying to create a platform in the United States for them," she said.

"We're not asking people to donate or give us money. We're just thinking of how we can create a platform here in the United States to help the athletes to come here and work."

Baiul-Farina has led several rescue initiatives since Russian President Vladimir Putin started launching multiple attacks on Ukraine in February.

Putin’s invasion on Ukraine has been recognized as a humanitarian crisis and the Olympic gold medalist told FOX Business she is making this issue her top priority.

Last week, Baiul-Farina helped organize a peace rally at Las Vegas City Hall to support Ukraine, with nearly 200 in attendance, according to FOX 5 Vegas. She mentioned at the event that the United States "adopted her" when she was only 15 years old, but will always view Ukraine as her home.

The Olympic gold medalist was born in Dniepropetrovsk, Ukraine, and was raised at the time her country was still part of the Soviet Union.

Early Friday, Russian airstrikes hit her hometown in a direct attack on the Ukrainian city, Dnipro. Baiul-Farina said she was in contact with American athletes who were near the invasion, as sirens were blaring throughout the damaged city.

"People on the ground in Dnipro, there [are] civilians who are fighting for the country. They're asking me to find the money, to help them … they need power bars," she continued.

"That's what they want, because when they are fighting and sleeping on … ice-cold grounds, they can't make food … but they can have a power bar in their pocket, and they can take it out, open it … eat it … have energy … that's what they're asking me to help them with."