Ukraine the subject of 'massive war' we haven’t seen the likes of since WWII: Former NSA

During his appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday, former National Security Adviser John Hannah discussed the ongoing invasion into Ukraine as the West secures weapons for the country amid its war with Russia, arguing Ukraine is the subject of a "massive war we haven't seen the likes of since WWII."

JOHN HANNAH: Ukraine is, you know, the subject of a massive war that we haven't seen anything the likes of since World War II. Russian territory and Russian economic targets are kind of off-limits to the Ukrainians. So this is not really a fair fight…

Ukraine is going to be extremely dependent on both massive, massive quantities of Russian arms, especially with this new offensive coming in the east and the south, and undoubtedly on massive western international financial and economic assistance to keep them fighting another day to ensure that Putin can't achieve his strategic objectives here. It's going to be very, very costly bill for the West and for the United States.

