UK election exit poll suggests Conservatives majority

Associated Press
The Heritage Foundation Thatcher Center for Freedom's Nile Gardiner discusses why he believes the conservatives are 'most likely' to emerge with the majority in the U.K.'s third general election in less than five years.video

Jeremy Corbyn would be a 'disaster for Britain': British commentator

The Heritage Foundation Thatcher Center for Freedom's Nile Gardiner discusses why he believes the conservatives are 'most likely' to emerge with the majority in the U.K.'s third general election in less than five years.

An exit poll in Britain’s election projects that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party likely will win a majority of seats in Parliament.

That outcome would allow Johnson to fulfil his plan to take the U.K. out of the European Union next month.

The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 368 of the 650 House of Commons seats and the Labour Party 191 seats. It projects 55 seats for the Scottish National Party and 13 seats for the Liberal Democrats, both parties that want to stop Brexit.

The poll, based on interviews with voters leaving 144 polling stations across the country, is conducted for a consortium of U.K. broadcasters.

