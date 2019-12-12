Varney: America should pay ‘close attention’ to UK election

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” puts the pressure on America to pay attention to the British general election.

“We should be paying very close attention,” he said. “We have an interest in this.”

The U.K. election is not just about Brexit, Varney said, but it involves “ideology, personality” and President Trump as well.

According to Varney, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a lot like Trump. He’s unpredictable, funny and “very colorful,” Varney said, and goes at things “full-on.”

“He really is like Donald Trump,” he said. “In the last few days, we've seen him drive a tractor through a wall to symbolize breaking through on Brexit. He's delivered milk before dawn, showing he has the common touch. And he was born in New York.

But the most apparent similarity: Boris Johnson is a capitalist.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, reminds Varney of Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Corbyn is a humorless, permanently outraged socialist,” he said. “The only thing he's done is move his party to the left, just like Bernie.”

Varney said Americans should not be rooting for Corbyn since no “special relationship” could possibly be formed while he is running the U.K.

“He is vigorously anti-American and he's a founding member of the hate-trump-club,” he said. “Our interest is best served by a win for Boris.”

According to Varney, a win for Boris Johnson would solidify the “new, anti-establishment conservatism,” uphold the principle of making laws by and for sovereign people and open the door to a trade deal.

“That’s a special relationship,” he said. “That’s what I’m rooting for.”

