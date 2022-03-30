Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

U.S. Senate votes to move forward with Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to the FTC

Bedoya will give Democrats a majority at the FTC if confirmed

close
'Barron's Roundtable' deputy editor explains the impact of regulations on Big Tech: 'there are potentially serious repercussions here' video

FTC refiled antitrust case against Facebook

'Barron's Roundtable' deputy editor explains the impact of regulations on Big Tech: 'there are potentially serious repercussions here'

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to advance to a confirmation vote for President Biden's nominee to the Federal Trade Commission, privacy advocate and Georgetown University law professor Alvaro Bedoya. 

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee was deadlocked 14-14 on Bedoya's nomination, but the full Senate voted 51-50 on Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. 

Bedoya

The U.S. Senate voted to move forward with Alvaro Bedoya's nomination to the FTC on Wednesday.  (Georgetown Law)

If confirmed, Bedoya will give Democrats a majority at the FTC, which enforces federal consumer protection and antitrust laws. 

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBING SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS, TARGETING COMPANIES EXPLOITING THE CRISIS TO CHARGE MORE

"Without Mr. Bedoya, the FTC and members are left handicapped and incapable of moving forward, so today's motion to discharge is a matter of immense importance and I hope all my colleagues who care about fighting inflation and price manipulation vote to proceed with Mr. Bedoya's nomination," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor before the vote. 

Federal Trade Commission

Bedoya, the Director of Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy & Technology, previously worked as chief counsel to a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy. 

His research has focused on consumer privacy, facial recognition technology, and surveillance. 

FTC Commissioner nominee Lina M. Khan testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2021.  (Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The current chair of the FTC, Lina Khan, is an outspoken critic of Big Tech and is spearheading the agency's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, alleging that the social media giant suppressed competition with a "buy or bury" strategy. 