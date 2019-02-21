US-China trade talks critical to President Trump's re-election

U.S.-China trade talks in Washington came to a head Thursday with just eight days remaining until the March 1st deadline.

With national security and the economy at risk, the pressure is on the Trump administration to reach an agreement with Beijing or raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Trump 2020 Strategic Communications Director Marc Lotter discussed the importance of the trade agreement outcome for President Trump’s re-election with FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Thursday, saying, “Presidents of both parties for many years, if not decades, have talked about fixing the trade problems with China but none of them actually ever did it.”

He went on to say, “This is a president who said he was going to do it, he’s going to do it, and the American workers—American companies—are going to benefit. They’re already benefitting from a strong economy and when he can get this straightened out I think the economy is going to be that much stronger and it’s going to be sustaining.”

Lotter emphasized the Trump’s determination to follow through on campaign promises, including his battle to secure funding for the long-touted U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“This is a president who believes in doing what he said he was going to do. The wall is one of those things. And even when you get beyond campaign promises, it’s the right thing to do.”