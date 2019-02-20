President Trump must raise Chinese tariffs: Gordon Chang

Trade talks continue this week in Washington between U.S. and Chinese delegates ahead of the March 1st deadline.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Myron Brilliant said on Monday that he believes the markets will not respond well if no deal is reached. President Trump is considering waiving the March 1st deadline if talks continue to move forward.

“The Coming Collapse of China” author Gordon Chang is urging the president to remain strong on tariffs, telling FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs the only way to prevent Chinese theft and trade imbalance is for the U.S. to raise tariffs and implement continued pressure on the Chinese.

“We have seen so many trade negotiations between previous presidents and the Chinese. They have all failed,” he said on Wednesday. “The Chinese have violated every single agreement. This is really important for us. You’re absolutely right. This is where we either stand or we fail. It’s the only thing that’s going to get us there is President Trump.”

Without a deal, the Trump administration may impose increasing tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.