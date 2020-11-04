Expand / Collapse search
Twitter suspends fake AP accounts that made bogus election calls

Twitter confirmed the accounts were permanently suspended

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it permanently suspended several accounts falsely claiming to be tied to the Associated Press after they posted unverified U.S. election results.

According to screenshots circulating online and a review of the accounts in question, four accounts were disabled after making calls on the results of an undeclared swing state in the presidential election that the news agency had not made.

Twitter later confirmed the accounts were permanently suspended for violating its policy on impersonation.

The AP is closely watched for its authoritative take on U.S. electoral contests.