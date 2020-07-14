Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Social Media

Twitter says it censored photo of Goya products 'in error'

Goya facing boycott after CEO Robert Unanue praised President Trump

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Twitter marked a photo of Goya Foods products as "potentially sensitive" in error and has corrected the mistake, a Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

VIRGINIA MAN RAISES $77K TO DONATE GOYA PRODUCTS TO FOOD PANTRIES

Two tweets containing photos of Goya Foods products, including one image of a can of beans in a Make America Great Again hat, that were posted by a user named Frank Rizzo were flagged, Media Research Center first reported Monday. The Twitter spokesperson didn't specify if the statement applied to one or both posts.

The error comes after many people took to social media to express displeasure with Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue after he praised President Trump at a White House event last week.

This illustration photo taken on July 11, 2020, shows a selection of Goya food products in a Los Angeles supermarket. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Unanue said Americans were "truly blessed" to have Trump as a leader while speaking at a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TWTRTWITTER INC.34.02+0.20+0.58%

Goya Foods touted its charitable giving Friday after calls for a boycott, including from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and chef Jose Andres. Goya Foods said it has given "two million pounds of food to food banks across the nation who are in desperate need of food for families impacted by COVID19."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS