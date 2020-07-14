Twitter says it censored photo of Goya products 'in error'

Twitter marked a photo of Goya Foods products as "potentially sensitive" in error and has corrected the mistake, a Twitter spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.

Two tweets containing photos of Goya Foods products, including one image of a can of beans in a Make America Great Again hat, that were posted by a user named Frank Rizzo were flagged, Media Research Center first reported Monday. The Twitter spokesperson didn't specify if the statement applied to one or both posts.

The error comes after many people took to social media to express displeasure with Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue after he praised President Trump at a White House event last week.

Unanue said Americans were "truly blessed" to have Trump as a leader while speaking at a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative Thursday.

Goya Foods touted its charitable giving Friday after calls for a boycott, including from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and chef Jose Andres. Goya Foods said it has given "two million pounds of food to food banks across the nation who are in desperate need of food for families impacted by COVID19."

