Biden says inflation caused by war in Iraq, says he misspoke because that's where 'my son died'

Joe Biden's late son Beau died of stage four cancer in 2015.

President Biden calls Ukraine 'Iraq' in public gaffe

When discussing inflation in Florida, President Joe Biden mixes up the war in Iraq with the current war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden misstated during a speech on Tuesday that inflation was caused by the war in Iraq, before correcting himself to say the war in Ukraine. Biden said he misspoke because his son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq.

The president was gathering support for the Democratic Party in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon where he focused on the Inflation Reduction Act. 

President Biden speaks at event

President Joe Biden speaks during the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 2, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File / AP Newsroom)

But during the speech, Biden said global inflation is due to the war in Iraq and that his son died there, before correcting himself and referring to the war in Ukraine. 

BIDEN SAYS SON BEAU ‘LOST HIS LIFE IN IRAQ’ DURING COLORADO SPEECH

"Inflation is a worldwide problem right now, because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil, and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine," Biden said. "I think of Iraq because that’s where my son died."

Biden made a similar statement in Vail, Colorado, on Oct. 12.

JOE BIDEN MISTAKENLY SAYS LATE SON BEAU WAS US ATTORNEY GENERAL

"I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq," Biden said that day.

Stuart Varney: Biden must withdraw the Inflation Reduction Act to tackle inflation

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Biden addressing kitchen table issues is a way for the president to 'connect with ordinary people.'

Biden had said in a 2019 speech, "[Because] of exposure to burn pits, in my view — I can’t prove it yet — he came back with stage four glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die." 

Beau died in 2015 of brain cancer.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.