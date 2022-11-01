Biden says inflation caused by war in Iraq, says he misspoke because that's where 'my son died'

President Joe Biden misstated during a speech on Tuesday that inflation was caused by the war in Iraq, before correcting himself to say the war in Ukraine. Biden said he misspoke because his son, Beau Biden, died in Iraq.

The president was gathering support for the Democratic Party in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon where he focused on the Inflation Reduction Act.

But during the speech, Biden said global inflation is due to the war in Iraq and that his son died there, before correcting himself and referring to the war in Ukraine.

"Inflation is a worldwide problem right now, because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil, and what Russia’s doing … excuse me, the war in Ukraine," Biden said. "I think of Iraq because that’s where my son died."

Biden made a similar statement in Vail, Colorado, on Oct. 12.

"I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq," Biden said that day.

Biden had said in a 2019 speech, "[Because] of exposure to burn pits, in my view — I can’t prove it yet — he came back with stage four glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die."

Beau died in 2015 of brain cancer.

