Twitter fact-checks Sen. Warren's student debt claims

Twitter fact checked a tweet from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Tuesday to give readers more context about her claim on President Joe Biden’s ability to cancel student debt.

"Let’s be clear: President Biden has the legal authority to cancel student debt," Warren tweeted on Monday morning. "Republican officials need to get out of the way so Americans can get this much-needed relief."

Underneath the tweet, the social media platform added clarification about the president’s authority on such matters.

Twitter first made reference to a June 14, 2021, article about whether the president can cancel student loan debt with an executive order, on Politifact.com.

"...experts disagree on whether the president can authorize widespread debt cancelation through an executive order," the post reads.

The article then goes on to say, "There’s enough of a legal question that any move by the president would likely prompt litigation, experts said."

Twitter also referenced an article from CBS about a federal appeals court blocking the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loans.

"...the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in October temporarily blocked the student loan forgiveness program in response to an emergency motion…," the post read.

Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for others who borrowed using federal student loans is estimated to cost taxpayers over $400 billion.

Several legal challenges have been filed in courts across the country since the administration’s announcement, looking to thwart the president’s plan.

A federal judge in Texas shot down Biden’s plan last Thursday, in a case brought on by the Job Creators Network Foundation.

The foundation filed the suit in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, arguing they were denied due process to object to the move during a comment period.

"Whether the Program constitutes good public policy is not the role of this Court to determine," U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote last week. "Still, no one can plausibly deny that it is either one of the largest delegations of legislative power to the executive branch, or one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States."