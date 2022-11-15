Judge extends federal student loan forgiveness block

The block on Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program has been extended as the courts evaluate the legality of the initiative.

The St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday issued an injunction preventing the U.S. Department of Education from eliminating student loan debt based on Biden's executive order in August.

The move is part of a lawsuit issued by the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. These six states argue that Biden’s student debt relief program threatens future tax revenues. Previously, a federal judge had dismissed these arguments. But the states appealed the decision.

But this isn't the only legal battle Biden’s student debt forgiveness program is facing. In a separate ruling Thursday, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the program was "unlawful" in a suit led by two borrowers who were either partially or fully ineligible to benefit from the program.

If you hold private student loans, you likely won’t qualify for any kind of federal student debt relief. However, you can refinance your private student loans today to lower your interest rate and monthly payments. Visit Credible to compare different student loan lenders, without affecting your credit score.

TEXAS FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

Who qualifies for Biden's student loan forgiveness?

While student loan forgiveness is currently blocked, the Biden administration continues to fight this ruling in court.

Biden’s student loan forgiveness applies to eligible federal student loans backed by the Department of Education. The forgiveness order calls to cancel up to $10,000 in student debt or up to $20,000 in student loans for Pell Grant recipients. To qualify, borrowers can’t make more than $125,000 per year if filing single or $250,000 for married couples.

"The skyrocketing cumulative federal student loan debt – $1.6 trillion and rising for more than 45 million borrowers – is a significant burden on America’s middle class," The White House said in a statement. "Middle-class borrowers struggle with high monthly payments and ballooning balances that make it harder for them to build wealth, like buying homes, putting away money for retirement, and starting small businesses."

If you're struggling to make student loan payments, you can consider refinancing your private student loans to lower your interest rate and reduce monthly payments. Visit Credible to compare interest rates to find one that works for you.

BIDEN CANCELS $10K IN STUDENT LOAN DEBT PER BORROWER — WHAT TO KNOW

Can you still apply for student loan forgiveness?

Federal Student loan borrowers could previously apply for student loan forgiveness online. However, the Department of Education stopped taking applications after a Texas judgeruled the program an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power."

According to the Federal Student Aid website, "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."

However, the department urged those who applied to hold onto their applications.

If you have private student loans, you won’t qualify for student debt forgiveness. But you can lower your interest rate and monthly payments by refinancing your private loans. Visit Credible to speak with a student loan expert and see if this option is right for you.

MANY BORROWERS TOOK OUT STUDENT LOANS ANTICIPATING DEBT FORGIVENESS, SURVEY SAYS

The future of student loan forgiveness

As Biden’s student debt relief program faces legal challenges, advocates are calling for an extension of the payment freeze.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a section of the CARES Act froze payments for certain federal student loans and reduced their interest rates to 0%, but it is set to expire on Dec. 31. This means many borrowers would be restarting payments as early as January 2023.

Now, many advocates are calling for another extension as the courts evaluate student loan forgiveness.

"We call on President Biden to protect borrowers during this uncertain time, by extending the student loan payment pause until all legal hurdles are cleared and debts are canceled," the Student Debt Crisis Center (SDCC) said in a statement.

If you have private student loans, you may not qualify for debt forgiveness, but you can refinance your student loans in order to lower your interest rate. Visit Credible to speak to a student loan refinancing professional to see if this option is right for you.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.