Trump's TRUTH Social to begin welcoming Americans who pre-ordered the app Monday

Former President Trump’s TRUTH Social will begin to give Americans who pre-ordered the app from the Apple Store access to the platform beginning at midnight, Fox Business has learned.

A source familiar with the rollout told Fox Business Sunday that the company is operating under a staged-approach, and explained that TRUTH Social will populate with new users who pre-ordered the app over the next 10 days.

TRUMP 'TRUTH SOCIAL' LAUNCH EXPECTED BY END OF MARCH, SOURCES SAY

In the last week, TRUTH Social has welcomed a number of prominent users, including influencers, politicians and celebrities—as well as Americans who were first in line to pre-order the app through the Apple App Store.

So far, the app’s prominent users include Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino, Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk, rapper Kodak Black, country music singer Travis Tritt and more.

Fox Business first reported earlier this month that the platform will be fully operational by the expected end-of-quarter launch date.

Sources told Fox Business that TMTG is not relying on any traditional big tech companies for infrastructure needs, sources said, but rather on its cloud services partnership with Rumble.

A source familiar told FOX Business that Rumble is positioning itself as an alternative to both YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes was the first elected official to use Rumble’s video platform in 2020.

Nunes joined TMTG as CEO in December, after retiring from Congress after nearly two decades.

Nunes, on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures" said "every day we bring on more and more Americans and we're getting to you as quickly as possible."

"We're doing something that is really…just such a great opportunity for President Trump, for me, for our whole team that's working at TMTG around the clock, especially as you see the excitement of people who have been booted from social media for the last two or three years," Nunes said. "I mean, there's excitement on our platform right now and people, it's inspirational."

He added: "Honestly, it's just it's actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that have had their voice canceled—And that's our main goal here is to give people their voice back."

Nunes said the company is "focused on customer experience," and that they "value our customers and we want them to tell us what they would like to have on the platform."

TRUMP 'TRUTH SOCIAL' DEVELOPING CONTENT MODERATION PRACTICES TO ENSURE 'FAMILY-FRIENDLY' COMMUNITY

"Which is the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform," Nunes said. "We're really taking just the opposite approach, which is valuing our customers."

The timeline for a fully operational launch is in line with what former President Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview in December, when he teased the social media platform would be "in great shape" by the end of the first quarter, in March 2022.

Those involved in the final stages of development told FOX Business last month that TMTG partnered with Hive – a San Francisco-based Series D start-up that provides automated solutions through cloud-based artificial intelligence for understanding images, videos and text content. Hive’s technology provides automated content moderation across video, image, text and audio.

DEVIN NUNES ALL IN ON TRUMP 'TRUTH' SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM, SAYS HE IS STILL 'DOING A PUBLIC SERVICE'

"We want to be very family-friendly, we want this to be a very safe place, and we are focused on making sure any illegal content is not on the site," Nunes said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business last month.

Trump Media & Technology Group first launched in October. The company said last month that the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors

TMTG's plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.