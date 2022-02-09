Trump 'TRUTH Social' launch expected by end of March, sources say

EXCLUSIVE: The servers for former President Donald Trump's TRUTH Social are up and running and will have the platform fully operational by the expected end-of-quarter launch date, FOX Business has learned.

Sources familiar told FOX Business that beta testing for the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) TRUTH Social is also underway, and that the average user in the United States can expect to download the app and create accounts by the end of March.

TRUTH Social, while not yet public, is available for pre-order in the Apple App Store.

Sources told Fox News that TMTG is not relying on any traditional big tech companies for infrastructure needs, sources said, but rather on its cloud services partnership with Rumble.

A source familiar told FOX Business that Rumble is positioning itself as an alternative to both YouTube and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes was the first elected official to use Rumble’s video platform in 2020.

Nunes joined TMTG as CEO in December, after retiring from Congress after nearly two decades.

The timeline for a fully operational launch is in line with what former President Trump told Fox News in an exclusive interview in December, when he teased the social media platform would be "in great shape" by the end of the first quarter, in March 2022.

Those involved in the final stages of development told FOX Business last month that TMTG partnered with Hive – a San Francisco-based Series D start-up that provides automated solutions through cloud-based artificial intelligence for understanding images, videos and text content. Hive’s technology provides automated content moderation across video, image, text and audio.

"We want to be very family-friendly, we want this to be a very safe place, and we are focused on making sure any illegal content is not on the site," Nunes said in an exclusive interview with FOX Business last month.

Meanwhile, in a statement last week, Trump teased the new platform, saying that "TruthSocial will fight back against Big Tech so we can protect our rights to free expression."

Trump Media & Technology Group first launched in October. The company said last month that the partner has agreements for $1 billion in capital from institutional investors.

TMTG's plan is to become a publicly listed company through a merger with the publicly traded Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public.