Trump’s top economic adviser Kevin Hassett leaving post for all the right reasons

Kevin Hassett, President Trump’s top economic adviser, said he is leaving the White House for all the right reasons.

“It just seems like it's a good time to go back to the private sector,” Hassett told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

Hassett said two years was the typical tenure for a chairman of the council role before moving back to the private sector.

Hassett said he also plans to spend more time with his family.

Hassett has spoken with President Trump about a potential replacement. However, plans remain secretive.

“I think there are a lot of very strong candidates -- the CEA has a really big strong staff as it is and so I don't think you need to worry that the economic advice is going to go,” he explained.

Trump announced Hassett’s pending departure on Twitter and vowed to name a replacement “soon.”